After a long wait, “Black Panther: Wakanda forever” has been released. With fans excited to find out what the return of this nation from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be like, there was also a question to be answered: How will T’Challa’s absence be justified?

With fans seeing the film in theaters, their interest is not only focused on the plot, but also to know if “Black Panther 2” has post credits scenes. Fans, don’t rush out of the halls.

“Black Panther 2″, post credit scene explained: who is the boy that appears?

After making peace with Namor, Shuri (Ltitia Wright) arrives at a beach in Haiti, where she burns her funeral attire as an end to her mourning the death of her brother.

In the frame appears Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), T’Challa’s girlfriend, who talks to Shuri and tells her that she has someone to introduce. The boy is Toussaint, the son he secretly had with the missing monarch.

Toussaint, the son T’Challa secretly had with Nakia. Photo: Marvel

After the introductions, the woman explains that she kept her son a secret in order to protect him from enemies, as he was the rightful heir to the throne of Wakanda. Shuri asked if Queen Ramonda ever met her and Nakia tells her yes.