“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, a film directed by Ryan Coogler, will hit Peruvian theaters on November 10. This time, there will be no Chadwick Boseman, but his absence is not an impediment for fans to be excited about the premiere.

The expectations for the tape are high and the ‘marvelitas’ do not stop commenting on it. Therefore, we share all the details about its launch.

What is the film about?

Shuri, the sister of T’Challa, has become the legitimate successor to the throne and protector of Wakanda against the interference of world powers. The threat is such that all Wakandans must unite to save their nation.

Who is who?

Letitia Wright as Shuri

Tenoch Huerta as Namor

Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia

Danai Gurira as Okoye

Winston Duke as M’Baku

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart

Florence Kasumba as Ayo

Michaela Coel as Aneka.

It’s worth it? This says the critic

On Rotten Tomatoes, the second part of “Black Panther” has an approval of 85% based on a total of 158 reviews of specialists. Next, we share some of the appreciations.

Brian Davids of The Hollywood Reporter: “This is Marvel’s most moving and powerful movie to date. It’s heavy and dark in the way it was meant to be, mostly ditching the studio’s signature tone. The craftsmanship is leveled in every conceivable way, and the performances rise to the occasion.”

Orlando Maldonado from Rotten Tomatoes: “It is outstanding. He handles loss, pain, and revenge with a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU. Black Panther remains the jewel in his crown. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta provide some of the best performances I’ve seen all year.”

Ryden Scarnato from Heroic Hollywood: “It’s a powerful movie and a great tribute to Chadwick Boseman. There has never been a comic book movie quite like it. Really solid performances too. Namor’s motivations were a bit weak and I felt the run time, but he’s still at the top of Phase 4 for me.”

Jack McBryan of The Direct: “It’s phenomenal. Easily the best Phase 4 MCU project. I can’t underestimate how masterful the score is from start to finish. There are no weak links in the cast, but I have a special thanks to Angela Basset and Letitia Wright who really blew me away.”

Will “Black Panther 2” come to Disney Plus?

At the moment, there are no details about the release of “Black Panther 2” on Disney Plus. However, it is official that the streaming platform will have it in its catalog once its first weeks on the billboard are over.