Last Tuesday, November 8, various personalities from the world of Peruvian entertainment gathered at a local movie theater to attend the avant premiere of “Black Panther 2″. In photos and videos, the guests posed with the scenario proposed by the event organizers.

As the hours passed, fans not only saw how the film went viral, but also the appearance of a criticism that exposed the large-scale lack of representation of members of the Afro-Peruvian community at the meeting.

Stefano Ayubu’s criticism of the premiere of “Black Panther 2” in Peru

Being “Black Panther” the Marvel movie with a protagonist and cast mostly of African descent, not only the cast is invited to the various premiere galas, but also personalities that are part of this community.

In this way, the one who raised his voice was Stefano Ayubu, a stylist and creative director well known on social networks. Through his TikTok account, he shared the lack of presence of Afro-descendants in the avant premiere in Peru of “Black Panther 2 ″. He compared the organization to the one the film had in the United States —where Rihanna and Dominique Thorne were invited— or Brazil, where there was representation of the Afro-descendant population.

“When I saw the stories of the avant premiere and I didn’t see any person of color I had a strange feeling, I don’t know if it was because I didn’t identify with the attendees or something else. It was an opportunity to hold a great event with our Afro-Peruvian community in the country. Musicians, models, content creators, etc, could be invited”, she indicated.

After Ayubu’s analysis, who also spoke about what happened at the premiere of “Black Panther 2” was the actress Ebelin Ortiz. Through her Twitter account, she recalled the comments that the singer Bartola gave days ago, where she indicated that she does not feel part of the Afro-Peruvian population.

“Totally agree. But that visibility is more distant when a singer, notoriously Afro-Peruvian, comes out to say that she is Peruvian. How is the change made? Speaking, making visible, showing, ”she wrote.

Ebelin Ortiz gave her opinion on the avant premiere of “Black Panther 2” in Peru. Photo: @ebelinortiz

Likewise, the Afro-Peruvian journalist and activist Sofía Carrillo highlighted that not only members of the Afro-Peruvian community were not present in greater numbers, but also members of indigenous peoples. “Invisibility is also a manifestation of racist violence. Representation matters,” she wrote.