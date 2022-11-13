“Black Phantom: Wakanda forever” reached the Marvel Cinematic Universe after a long wait. Now we finally know how Shuri becomes the new Black Panther after King T’Challa’s death and just in time to prevent the battle against Namor.

The expectations for the result were high, as well as the pressure on Letitia Wright to fill the void left by the absence of Chadwick Boseman. After its premiere, several fans of the franchise expressed their dissatisfaction with the development of the protagonist, who was recently a secondary character.

What did the fans say about Shuri?

Success or failure? This was said by the critic

On Rottem Tomatoes, “Black Panther 2” received an 84% approval from critics and 95% from fans. The consensus of the portal indicated that it marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the UCM, so we share the opinion of the specialists.

The most positive comments:

CBR’s Brandon Zachary: “A powerful and sometimes moving epic that stands out from the previous film and makes a beautiful homage.”

SlashFilm’s Chris Evangelista: “A tribute both to the loss of Boseman, and to his legacy. The emotional impact of his is even more impactful than the physical, and whatever his faults, the emotional height of his is potent—and honest.”

Deadline’s Pete Hammond: “The emotional sequel pays homage to Boseman and forges a new path forward (…) This long-awaited sequel certainly whets my appetite for what comes next”

The most negative comments: