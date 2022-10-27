Wakanda has been left without a protector and Namor is ready to invade. In that scenario,Black Panther 2” introduces us to Shuri as the successor to the throne. “The hope is that we do justice to the first film and the legacy of Chadwick Boseman”, Martin Freeman told “The late late show with James Corden”.

The film, directed by Ryan Coogler, has raised the expectations of fans, who couldn’t be more excited to see Marvel’s new bet. Shortly before its premiere, the first reactions of the specialists already gave an exciting prospect.

What did critics say about the film?

Brian Davids of The Hollywood Reporter: “This is Marvel’s most moving and powerful movie to date. It’s heavy and dark in the way it was meant to be, mostly ditching the studio’s signature tone. The craftsmanship is leveled in every conceivable way, and the performances rise to the occasion.”

Jack McBryan of The Direct: “It’s phenomenal. Easily the best Phase 4 MCU project. I can’t underestimate how masterful the score is from start to finish. There are no weak links in the cast, but I have a special thanks to Angela Basset and Letitia Wright who really blew me away.”

Orlando Maldonado from Rotten Tomatoes: “It is outstanding. He handles loss, pain, and revenge with a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU. Black Panther remains the jewel in his crown. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta provide some of the best performances I’ve seen all year.”

Ryden Scarnato from Heroic Hollywood: “It’s a powerful movie and a great tribute to Chadwick Boseman. There has never been a comic book movie quite like it. Really solid performances too. Namor’s motivations were a bit weak and I felt the run time, but he’s still at the top of Phase 4 for me.”

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 11 and is expected to eventually reach the Disney Plus streaming platform. It only remains to wait to see if all the praise was true.