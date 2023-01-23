Black Out – Suspended lives: the cast (actors) of the fiction on Rai 1

What is the cast (actors) of Black Out – Suspended lives, the new TV series broadcast on Rai 1 from 23 January? In the role of the protagonist is Alessandro Preziosi. “Life can change in a fraction of a second,” said the actor, “from a luxury vacation to a nightmare, but it was interesting to note that just when you think you’ve lost everything, you often find yourself and the courage to fight for what really matters and discover people for who they are. Personally it was among the most difficult experiences of my career. We stayed for 13 weeks in a place where there was nothing: it had never happened to me before. It wasn’t easy.” But let’s see together the list of actors with their respective roles:

Alessandro Preziosi: Giovanni Lo Bianco

Rike SchmidClaudia Schneider

Marco Rossetti: Marco Raimondi

Aurora Ruffino as Lidia Ercoli

Mickaël Lumière: Karim

Caterina Shulha: Irene

Massimo Mesciulam: George

Giorgio Caputo as Ruggero Volturno

Riccardo Maria ManeraLorenzo Zanin

Federico Russo: Riccardo Lo Bianco

Juju Di Domenico: Anita Raimondi

Magdalena Grochowska as Sarah Zanin

Maria RoveranPetra Zanin

Veronica UrbanSilvia

Alessandro Riceci: Umberto

Maurizio Fanin: Andrew

Eugenio Franceschini: Luke

Fabio Sartor as Max Zanin

Location

We have seen the cast of Black Out – Suspended lives, but where was the fiction of Rai 1? The filming was carried out in 6K format and for 12 weeks in Trentino (in San Martino di Castrozza, at the Passo Rolle pass, in the Primiero and Vanoi valleys, in Canal San Bovo, in Mezzano, in Imèr, in Sagron Mis and in the natural Paneveggio – Pale di San Martino). Then everything moved to Rome and Naples.