The crisis of Lorenzo Musetti continues. The Tuscan also in Marrakesh, Atp 250 in Morocco, fails to win two games in a row in a tournament and thus surrenders to the certainly not irresistible Frenchman Alexandre Muller, number 126 in the world. The 21-year-old tennis player from Carrara, n.21 Atp and first seeded, surrendered 6-3 1-6 6-4 to the transalpine, in his first semifinal in the major circuit in his career, in a match that frankly at a certain point looked widely in the hands in the blue.

After a first set played between ups and downs (perhaps also due to a slight thigh injury), and in the end lost to Muller, the turning point seemed to come in the second set, when Lorenzo (after saving four break points) took the chair and delighted everyone with his gorgeous shots. The Frenchman now seemed at the mercy of Musetti, unable to resist the blows of a recovered Lorenzo, and the story seemed to go on also in the third, where the Tuscan had moved forward by a break and even with the ball for the double break on the 3- 1 in his favor. After that, the blackout. Inexplicable. Muller with aggressive tennis, yes, but “normal”, orderly, managed to come back and finally get the better of a passive Musetti who was almost resigned to defeat. For coach Tartarini there is really a lot, a lot to work to restore confidence in this indisputable talent. In the semifinals in Marrakesh also Roberto Carballes Baena, who eliminated the Dutch Tallon Griekspoor 6-3 2-6 6-2: the Spaniard will fight for a place in the final with the British Daniel Evans, who eliminated the our Andrea Vavassori in two sets (6-3 7-5): the 27-year-old blue was back from yesterday’s marathon against Munar, which lasted over 3 hours.