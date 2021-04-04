ICYMI, Black Ops Cold War League is “escalating match penalties” suspensions for players who habitually quit or indulge in friendly fire.

We’ve already detailed many of the major changes that came with the launch of Season Two Reloaded earlier this week, but Treyarch also confirmed that it’s doubling down on its efforts to curb the mayhem caused by griefers and players who quit.

“With the new additions of Apocalypse Hardpoint and Express S&D to the League Play rotation, we’re constantly working on more ways to improve the competitive experience,” the studio explained in a recent update. “We’ve heard the recent feedback on Wildcard selection and agree: we want players to commit to a playstyle in League Play.

“We’ve also added new Match Suspension penalties for players who quit mid-match or engage in friendly fire to ensure a better competitive experience for all players,” the statement continues, concluding that participants will have to “play nice or pay the price “as” penalties will escalate with multiple offences “.

League Play updates: ? Law Breaker no longer supports two primary weapons

? Perk Greed now restricted

? Escalating match suspension penalties for friendly fire and quitting mid-match

? Visual updates for Ladders, brackets, and rank screens pic.twitter.com/crJ1mnD8wx – Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 29, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

The update also brought other changes, including one that sees Law Breaker no longer support two primary weapons, a restriction on Perk Greed, as well as “visual updates” for Ladders, brackets, and rank screens.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Two Reloaded is now live. The mid-season update for both shooters adds several new maps, modes and features for Black Ops Cold War, as well as two new operators, and the new ZRG 20mm sniper rifle.