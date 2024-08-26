Last week one of the most anticipated games of the year was released, Black Myth: Wukongwhich has generated divided topics, since on the one hand many have found it to be a good action title and others have found it to be a poor performance title. However, there are certain details that many are asking the developers for, and they are really basic things that any product of this style should have at its base.

That element is the absence of a map for players to guide themselves, since in certain sections it is possible to get confused about which path to take and turn back accidentally, this was quite criticized by fans and press. And for those who do not want to wait for updates, you can now enter the page of Nexusmodswhere you can download a modification that adds this function.

It is worth mentioning that this is only for players who have the version of Steamso those who have purchased it for platforms like PS5 will not be able to add it to their games’ menu, so they will have to keep asking Game Science to add it in a future patch. In addition, users of Xbox They continue to ask for a date for the platforms Microsoft.

Here is the description of the game: