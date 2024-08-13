Nothing strange so far. The developers definitely deserve a round of applause. since on PC tools of this kind are always very useful, also considering the game engine used (Unreal Engine 5), particularly heavy. That said, what is surprising is the fact that it has currently entered the top 15 of the most “played” titles on Steam.

As you may know, today Game Science has released on Steam Black Myth: Wukong Benchmark Tool which is the tool used to measure the performance of your PC in relation to gaming. Translating: tells you if your system is eligible to run it properly or not, showing you the overall fluidity.

A beloved instrument

More precisely, at the time of writing this news The tool has more than 83,000 active userswith a peak of 85,277 concurrent players. It is in fourteenth position, just above War Thunder and below Elden Ring, from which it is separated by a very small margin. Naturally, the ranking is changeable, so it is not difficult to assume that during the day it could lose or gain positions.

Most played on Steam right now

Also interesting is the fact that many have decided to leave a review of the tool, even though it is not a real game. The Black Myth: Wukong Benchmark Tool currently has more than 1,600 reviews on Steam93% of which were positive, for an overall average of “Very Positive”.

The benchmark’s success is easy to interpret as an indicator of gamers’ interest in Black Myth: Wukong, which has been at the top of the global Steam best-selling list for weeks, thanks above all to the Chinese market.

For the rest, we remind you that the Game Science title will be released on August 20, 2024 on PC and PS5. In short, there is not much left to play it.