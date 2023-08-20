Barring second thoughts from Game Science, at launch Black Myth: Wukong Unfortunately it won’t be in Italianboth in terms of dubbing and text and game interface.

This detail comes from the section dedicated to the languages ​​supported by the game’s official Steam page. This doesn’t appear to be an error since i are confirmed instead subtitles in eleven different languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, Polish and Russian. Voice acting will only be available in Simplified Chinese and English.

Surely this is bad news for many local players who are watching this action RPG based on Chinese mythology and made in Unreal Engine 5 with great interest since its announcement.