Barring second thoughts from Game Science, at launch Black Myth: Wukong Unfortunately it won’t be in Italianboth in terms of dubbing and text and game interface.
This detail comes from the section dedicated to the languages supported by the game’s official Steam page. This doesn’t appear to be an error since i are confirmed instead subtitles in eleven different languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, Polish and Russian. Voice acting will only be available in Simplified Chinese and English.
Surely this is bad news for many local players who are watching this action RPG based on Chinese mythology and made in Unreal Engine 5 with great interest since its announcement.
New screenshots and gameplay videos thanks to the demo
Looking at the glass half full, on the other hand, interesting news has arrived in the last few hours on Blach Myth: Wukong. In particular, again thanks to the Steam page, we have seen new official images while new gameplay videos have arrived through the demo published a few hours ago in China that show some of the intense boss fights that we will face as Sun Wukong during the course of the adventure .
We remind you that Black Myth: Wukong will be available in the course of 2024 and that we will review the game during the Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live, where a new trailer will be shown for the occasion.
