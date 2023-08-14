We already know that Black Myth: Wukong will be present at Gamescom 2023 at least with a new presentation trailer, but some new rumors also speak of the fact that the game will be available in form playabletherefore it can actually be proved by those present.
Geoff Keighley himself, in recent days, has announced that Black Myth: Wukong will have its space within the Opening Night Live, the date and time of which have been confirmed in the past few hours. There, however, the game will be present as a trailer, so the fact that a playable version will be available during the fair comes as new information.
This detail also seems to increase the possibility that Black Myth: Wukong could star in one demos even in the West, considering that a trial version is expected to arrive in China these days. It is possible that, with the playable version present at Gamescom 2023, something similar could also be distributed to the public.
In any case, new information and materials on this interesting title from Game Science will surely arrive in these days. It is a third-person action with souls-like elements, characterized by a Chinese mythological setting that recalls the famous 16th century story, Journey to the West.
