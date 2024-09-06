It is possible that Black Myth: Wukong should contain a Multiplayer modeat least at some point in its development, but that this was then removed from the final game, as would emerge from acode analysis.

The video below, by YouTuber Outrageous Dong Chai, explains that a datamining operation on the code of Black Myth: Wukong has revealed traces of a multiplayer mode that are still present in the folds of the software but which, evidently, have not led to an actually functioning mode.

The video is in Chinese, so it’s possible that the translation is flawed, but there appears to be information emerging about multiplayer options within the code for Black Myth: Wukong.