It is possible that Black Myth: Wukong should contain a Multiplayer modeat least at some point in its development, but that this was then removed from the final game, as would emerge from acode analysis.
The video below, by YouTuber Outrageous Dong Chai, explains that a datamining operation on the code of Black Myth: Wukong has revealed traces of a multiplayer mode that are still present in the folds of the software but which, evidently, have not led to an actually functioning mode.
The video is in Chinese, so it’s possible that the translation is flawed, but there appears to be information emerging about multiplayer options within the code for Black Myth: Wukong.
An idea later discarded
Among these, there is talk of the possibility of creating online rooms, role configuration
and other elements that seem typically tied to online multiplayer.
A mode that clearly did not find space in the complete product, given that Black Myth: Wukong is essentially a single player game, without the possibility of playing it with multiple players.
In the meantime, we’ve seen that the game is said to have generated nearly a billion dollars in revenue, and that it’s aiming to sell 30 million copies, which seems to be within reach, given that it’s already sold nearly 20 million.
