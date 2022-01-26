The creators of Black Myth: Wukong, an ambitious game whose first gameplay delighted fans with graphics, together with the Chinese studio Game Science have published another material dedicated to the project.

The video, made available on the occasion of the new year that will begin soon in China, is not a traditional trailer. The video shows an alternate reality in which the authors try to prepare a production with cats as garments. Motion capture animations of animals were also recorded. In the world depicted in the video, the game was released, but failed to mesh due to errors. As a result, the developers had to close the Game Science studio and open a new company from a completely different segment – a restaurant.

Interestingly, the recording seems to suggest that the Chinese developers actually tried to develop a cat animation at some stage in the title’s development, but for reasons unknown they eventually gave up on the idea.

Black Myth: Wukong is an action game focused on one-on-one battles. The game will arrive on PC and consoles but currently there is no release date yet.

Source: NME