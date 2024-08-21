Black Myth: Wukong Launch Trailer It arrived in conjunction with the opening of Gamescom and, of course, the release of the game on PS5 and PC. In the meantime, in China, Game Science’s title has become something of a cultural phenomenon.

Practically everyone talks about it, without exception: on social platforms like Weibo and WeChat The action RPG inspired by Journey to the West is already a consolidated trend, and even Chinese news programs are paying a lot of attention to it.

Looking at the many positive reviews on Steam, it is clear that this project has been welcomed with great enthusiasm in its homeland, a sort of standard-bearer which demonstrates the capabilities of Chinese developers to the world.