Black Myth: Wukong Launch Trailer It arrived in conjunction with the opening of Gamescom and, of course, the release of the game on PS5 and PC. In the meantime, in China, Game Science’s title has become something of a cultural phenomenon.
Practically everyone talks about it, without exception: on social platforms like Weibo and WeChat The action RPG inspired by Journey to the West is already a consolidated trend, and even Chinese news programs are paying a lot of attention to it.
Looking at the many positive reviews on Steam, it is clear that this project has been welcomed with great enthusiasm in its homeland, a sort of standard-bearer which demonstrates the capabilities of Chinese developers to the world.
The sensational record on Steam
While we wait to understand the proportions of this success on PS5, we already know that Black Myth: Wukong is the second most played title ever on Steam, with its over 2.2 million concurrent players peak: ahead of it only the battle royale PUBG: Battlegrounds.
Reducing this phenomenon to something purely nationalistic would however be reductive: the game is going great also and above all because it’s really well madeas our review of Black Myth: Wukong also confirms.
