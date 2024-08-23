On August 20th, it finally arrived Black Myth: Wukong to PlayStation 5 and PC, and immediately became one of the biggest hits of the year. On Steam, the title managed to gather more than two million users in a matter of hours. Now, It has been revealed that overall sales of the game have exceeded 10 million units.

According to the game’s official Twitter account, three days after its official launch, Black Myth: Wukong has surpassed 10 million units sold worldwide between just two platforms. Along with this, it has been revealed that the peak of concurrent users reached 3 million people between the PS5 and PC.

Black Myth: Wukong has sold 10 million copies across all platforms.

(Data as of 21:00 Beijing time, August 23, 2024) Thanks to all players worldwide for your support and love.

Black Myth: Wukong has sold 10 million copies across all platforms.

(Data as of 21:00 Beijing time, August 23, 2024) Thanks to all players worldwide for your support and love.

Although there are no plans for a DLC or a sequel at the moment, it is very likely that after seeing this success, Game Science, the developers, are already thinking of some way to expand this title. This is a great milestone, especially considering that we are talking about a single player game. Titles like Final Fantasy VII Remake either God of War: Ragnarok They have also had a major launch, but not at the level we are seeing right now.

Notably, reports have pointed out that a large portion of the game’s sales, at least on Steam, come from China. This means that Game Science’s work has managed to be a hit among its compatriots, something we don’t always see with these types of releases. Without a doubt, a positive revelation for all involved.

Author’s Note:

Black Myth: Wukong It’s a good game, there’s no doubt about that. However, I’m very surprised that the game has surpassed 10 million units in such a short time, especially when the critical reception wasn’t as high as many expected. It will be interesting to see how the studio will react to this total success.

