The update happened in conjunction with the presentation of a demo of Black Myth: Wukong, of which we have seen a series of gameplay videos. From the official FAQs we also learn that, in addition to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the studio is “exploring the possibility of support cloud gaming platforms which can ensure a smooth gameplay experience.”

A few hours ago the Game Science team updated the official site of Black Myth: Wukong reiterating the exit period set for the summer of 2024 and confirming that the game will arrive on both PC and PS5 and Xbox Series X|S information that many took for granted but which had never actually been made official yet.

Possible DLC and microtransactions in the future, but Black Myth: Wukong will not be pay-to-win

In Black Myth: Wukong we will face many enemies inspired by Chinese mythology

Furthermore, the Game Science team has revealed that in the future it may decide to support the game with DLC and introduce microtransactions

On this last point he ensures that in any case Black Myth: Wukong is not e it will never be a pay-to-win game. The studio is so sure of its statement that it invites players to save a screenshot of the FAQ as proof, in case they decide to change their minds in the future.

“The game will follow the traditional one-time purchase model. In the future, we may introduce DLC and in-game purchases, but rest assured that the game will never become pay-to-win. This is our commitment and we invite everyone to make one screenshot of this response to remind us if you feel we have strayed from this model.”