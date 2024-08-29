You can find the official and complete patch notes at the address reported below in “source”, based on the communication published by the same development team in the last few hours.

The update is identified with the version 1.0.8.14860 for developers, but it is version 1,000,008 for the PS5 game in particular, and requires a download of around 1GB of data, so it is a large but purely technical update, far from some of the huge updates we’ve seen recently.

Game Science has released a new patch For Black Myth: Wukong Today, August 29th which is presented as a corrective update aimed at fixing several technical issues that emerged in particular on PS5, with various improvements and adjustments.

Fixed various crashes and improved other aspects

Here we will limit ourselves to taking a look at the main elements of this update, which appears to be purely corrective.

It is still a very important update, even considering the numerous technical imperfections detected especially in the PS5 version.

Among these, the patch fixes issues with crash that could emerge with the use of FSR during the opening phase or in the prologue, in addition to some similar issues detected in the Webbed Hollow area on PC, using NVIDIA’s Full Ray Tracing.

Also fixed an issue with the display of hair and hair effects, as well as some abnormally appearing blocks on the ground during the fight with the Yaoguai King on PS5.

Among other fixes, there is a specific one for the block where some enemy animations could get stuck in specific situations, or even the protagonist, in particular when using the “Whirling Thrusts in Thurst Stance”, becoming completely unrecoverable.

There are several bugs fixed on the protagonist’s behavior in some phases of the game, as well as those related to localizations in various languages, so the update is definitely important to enjoy Black Myth: Wukong at its best. In the meantime, we have seen the authors of Stellar Blade and Phantom Blade Zero celebrate the success of the game, in addition to the rumor that the delay on Xbox would be linked to a serious specific bug.