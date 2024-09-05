Black Myth: Wukong is one of the biggest hits of the year. In just two weeks, The title has reached almost 20 million units soldNot only does this position Game Science’s work as an extremely popular title, but it has yielded positive results for all investors.

According to Bloomberg, Black Myth: Wukong has sold more than 18 million units since its launch on August 20, 2024. These are much larger numbers compared to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Elden Ring over the same period of time. According to Daniel Wu, one of the title’s main investors, this game has the potential to sell more than 30 million copies.

One of the ways this goal would be achieved is through large-scale expansion.something that has not been fully confirmed, but it seems that Game Science is already doing everything possible to make this a reality. In the same interview with Bloomberg, Wu revealed that, throughout the six years that development took, it invested a substantial part of the $70 million that the production of this title cost, something that has given very positive results.

Although many can see Black Myth: Wukong As another game from China, Wu points out that one of the reasons why the game is a success, It’s thanks to everything Game Science learned from its previous four failuresThe studio received the necessary support, making it clear that this project was worthwhile, something that convinced Wu and other investors over the years.

The result can be seen today. Black Myth: Wukong It is one of China’s biggest international hitsand something that will probably inspire many more developers and investors in the future. In related topics, you can check out our review of the game here. They also give more information about the arrival of this game on Xbox.

The success of Black Myth: Wukong never ceases to amaze me. Don’t get me wrong, this is a good title that has enough content to be a hit, but it will be interesting to see if this positive reception is universal, or if most of the sales come from China, which is also a positive for the studio.

