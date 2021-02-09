Remember Black Myth: Wukong, the Chinese-made action game based on Journey to the West that took the internet by storm back in August 2020? It’s re-emerged with another stunning gameplay video.

The video, below, was specially produced by Hangzhou-based developer Game Science Studio to celebrate the Chinese New Year and, the team insists, does not represent the plot.

However, it gives us another great look at Black Myth: Wukong in action – and great it looks indeed.

There’s an impressive fidelity of the visuals, a cool art style, wonderfully slick animations and inventive monster design. I love the different forms the main character, a take on the Monkey King character popular in the west, can take, and how they’re used in gameplay.

There is perhaps an overuse of visual effects for weapon clashes, but I’m nitpicking here. Black Myth: Wukong looks great and I can’t wait to give it a whirl.

If you need a refresh, here’s that 13-minute gameplay video from last year that put Black Myth: Wukong on the map:

Black Myth: Wukong still doesn’t have a release date.