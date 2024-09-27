Black Myth: Wukong It premiered on August 18, 2024, a month where the title had excellent sales, where it already exceeded 20 million units between PlayStation 5 and Steam (PC).

Since it was announced Black Myth: Wukong It quickly became one of the fans’ favorites, so such positive figures were to be expected, since a few hours after its launch, it reached a huge number of players, with up to 2.4 million people connected simultaneously, a record. historic for a single-player on Steam.

Finally, the Game Scince game It is surely near or at the top of the fastest-selling titles in history, something really impressive for this game, which received an average of 8.1 on Metacritic.

Black Myth: Wukong Deluxe Edition: What does it contain?

The standard edition of Black Myth: Wukong adds more benefits to fans who are willing to pay approximately $150 MXN more than with the standard version.

The things included in the package are:

The base game

An exclusive weapon: Bronzecloud Staff

More Equipment: Folk Opera Mask, Folk Opera Almsgiving Armor, Folk Opera Leather Bracers, and Folk Opera Buskins.

The official digital soundtrack

A new curiosity: Wind Chimes

