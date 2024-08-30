It all started with Paul Tassi, who reported that a “reliable source” had confided in him that the Game Science game was postponed on Xbox because it has an exclusivity agreement with Sony. The issue could be linked to the curious official communication from Microsoft which, a few days ago, had hinted at the presence of possible “agreements” of the development team with “other partners” as a possible reason for the postponement on its console. A strange story, but strangely confirmed shortly after by IGN, again based on a certain internal source not better identified. In the meantime, other journalists and insiders such as Jeff Grubb and Nick Baker have denied this reconstruction, always maintaining the issue of the technical problems (cited by the Game Science team itself at the time of the announcement of the delay of the Xbox version) and implying that this could have something to do with the Xbox Series S, the real scapegoat for all the ills of the video game industry, it seems.

This quiet Friday at the end of August has been rocked by a series of rumors about Black Myth: Wukong, especially because the issue has given rise to a sort of clash between insiders that has in turn generated a battle between players, also because behind it there are obviously issues related to Sony and Microsoft. In short, for a few hours public opinion has shifted from beating a now lifeless Concord (whose situation, by the way, continues to worsen, with connected users now hovering around double-digit numbers) and has become passionate about a case that seems to have almost industrial espionage implications, with some journalists/insiders supporting opposing theories on the Reasons that led to the delay of Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox .

Is the truth somewhere in the middle?

Paul Tassi’s partial revision of his version did not change things that much, but he did mention some sort of Monetary agreement between Sony and Game Science and it’s a “bizarre” situation, so the story remains decidedly confusing.

The main question is this: is it possible that Sony has entered into an exclusivity agreement without supporting it with any marketing initiative? Black Myth: Wukong has not received any preferential treatment from PlayStation in terms of communication and promotion, which makes the idea of ​​a secret agreement between the companies quite strange. On the other hand, the information leaked by Forbes and IGN seem to highlight a relationship that could be more complex, and it must be said that Sony has accustomed us to agreements aimed at excluding competitors even on titles initially announced as multiplatform, so it is difficult to rule out any partnership a priori.

Simply put, the reality could be more complicated than a standard timed exclusivity agreement: Sony has proven to be very proactive in supporting Chinese developers and it is not hard to believe that it offered its help to conclude work on PS5 more quickly. On the other hand, this agreement could still have created a preferential channel, perhaps with a more or less explicit request to give absolute priority to its version over the competing one, without necessarily involving Sony’s promotional machine. This could also include the theory of the bug that would have blocked certification on Xbox, reported by the leaker eXtas1s a few days ago: considering the state in which Black Myth: Wukong arrived on the market, that is, with several technical shortcomings especially on PS5 and the (marginal) presence of the memory leak problem on both versions, which would have actually caused the blocking of publication on Xbox, one can think that Sony simply allowed the title to be launched on the market anyway, unlike what Microsoft did.

On the other hand, the patch released this week fixes a significant amount of bugs and crashes that seem to derive from a rather rushed launch, but that do not affect its enjoyment that much. The discrepancy between the releases could therefore also be linked to different openings to developer support and the bureaucratic procedures required for the launch of the game, which can also derive from more or less confidential agreements between producers and development studios, therefore the truth could be somewhere in the middle Among the opposing theories that emerged on Black Myth: Wukong.