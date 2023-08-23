Black Myth: Wukongthe highly anticipated action RPG based on classic Chinese literature, unveiled another trailer on the gamescom. The trailer gives us a good look at the gameplay in the style Souls of Black Myth: Wukong, after years of waiting for the game to be released. Although it’s still quite a while before we can play it ourselves, the game is clearly moving forward in a positive way, showing a lot after so much time in development. Check out the latest trailer below, just revealed at the Opening Night of the gamescom. First revealed in August 2020, Black Myth: Wukong It won’t release until at least summer 2024. However, this trailer gives us a good idea of ​​what the developers have been working on during this time, taking advantage of all the delays the game has had over the years.

Despite always impressing at events like this, Black Myth is not without controversy. Last year, the release of a new gameplay trailer for Black Myth was used to remind fans of misogynistic comments made by a lead developer at Game Science. The founder of the study, Féng Jì, had previously commented that Black Myth “I didn’t need players.”

He also made several sexually charged comments on social media while talking about the job, including:

“I want to expand our workforce and hire more people. I want to get licked so bad that I can’t get a boner anymore.”

In 2020, Game Science was also reported to have a toxic “male-dominated” work culture. It’s unclear if this has improved since then, or if the team still largely dismisses the need to appeal to women both in the industry and in the player base.

Black Myth clearly has big ambitions, securing prominent places at events like the Opening Night of the gamescom. Game Science will need to work on these issues if it hasn’t already, otherwise these instances of misogyny and other forms of bigotry will continue to be a part of the conversation every time it’s shown. Black Myth.

Black Myth: Wukong It doesn’t have a definitive release date yet, but is aiming for a summer 2024 release.

Via: The Gamer

Editor’s note: The truth is that with the pure scandals of these gentlemen, I have no desire to support their project or their study.