Black Myth: WuKongthe promising action RPG developed by Game Science, will see the arrival of a playable demo next August 20 in Chinabut it is not clear whether or not the trial version will also be distributed in the West.

Out on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S during the summer of 2024, Black Myth: WuKong still has a lot of time ahead of launch and we therefore imagine that the demo will only show a small portion of the game.

Waiting for any confirmations on the availability also in Europe and in the USA, Qi Yang, one of the founders of Game Science, has published the artwork you see below to promote the release of the demo next August 20th.