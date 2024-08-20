To be precise, we are talking about 1,443,570 users contemporaries recorded at 08:00 Italian time. An impressive number for what is actually Game Science’s first work in the West and which will probably continue to rise in the coming hours and days.

There was certainly great interest and expectations on Black Myth: Wukong but the numbers that the game is recording on Steam since the first hours of its launch exceed all expectations. The action RPG by Game Science at the time of writing has reached a peak of nearly 1.5 million active players simultaneous, the best result ever achieved by a singleplayer game on Valve’s platform.

Better than Lost Ark and one step away from Counter-Strike 2

As previously mentioned, Black Myth: Wukong is the single-player game with the highest peak concurrent players ever, beating Cyberpunk 2077 which previously held the record with 1,054,388 users and Hogwarts Legacy with 879,000 users.

The numbers are impressive even when considering the general SteamDB ranking, where the game he is fourth ahead of Lost Ark and Dota 2 and hot on the heels of Counter-Strike 2Valve’s shooter has a record 1.8 million concurrent users, but considering that the Game Science title’s numbers will likely continue to grow in the coming hours and days, overtaking it seems quite likely.

As a reminder, Black Myth: Wukong is also available today on PS5, and an Xbox Series X|S version is in the works for release in the future. If you want to learn more about the game, here is our review.