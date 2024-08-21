In a long video the magazine told you what you think of the game on PlayStation 5 talking about visual quality, performance and the various modes.

Digital Foundry has published the technical review of the PS5 version of Black Myth: Wukong the action game from Game Science that broke the record for the number of concurrent players for a single-player title on PC.

Digital Foundry’s take on Black Myth: Wukong

Overall, DF believes that Black Myth: Wukong on PS5 has more problems than strengths on a technical level. He explains for example that the Performance mode is strange, as it has too high a level of sharpness, creating strange visuals. Furthermore, this mode seems to have many visual artifactswhich can also be noticed in real time.

The mode performance It hits 60 FPS, mostly, with some drops in the most hectic moments. The problem according to the magazine is that there is a bit of input lag, thus creating a strange controller-in-hand sensation.

There Balance mode (Balance) is better in terms of input lag, but with a frame rate of 45 FPS. The problem is that the game only supports 60 Hz on PS5 and using 45 FPS creates problems with the frame time, so the end result is unpleasant because the image refresh is not regular.

There Quality mode (Quality) instead travels around 30 FPS but in an unstable and therefore annoying way, although obviously improving the visual quality. In all modes the resolution seems to be dynamic.

Obviously Digital Foundry analysis goes into detail on each part with many technical details, which can be better understood by watching the gameplay sequences proposed by the magazine: we therefore recommend that you watch the entire video.

Finally, we remind you that Black Myth: Wukong has more than 235,000 reviews on Steam, 95.5% of which come from Eastern countries.