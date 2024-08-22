Black Myth: Wukong Compared on PC and PS5 from ElAnalistaDeBits and we certainly expected some differences between the two versions, especially considering the use of Unreal Engine 5, but not so deep and evident.

Game Science’s title demonstrates once again that Epic Games’ powerful graphics engine boasts some extraordinary impact technologies, but cannot be easily managed by current-generation consoles, and this is already demonstrated by the Three graphics modes available on PlayStation 5: a 1440p at 30 fps, a 1080p at 45 fps or a dynamic 1080p at 60 fps.

According to ElAnalistaDeBits, in terms of presets the console version is placed halfway between medium and high settings on PCbut with textures inferior to the low preset and reflections obtained by a normal screen space reflection, with only a minimal use of Lumens.

The viewing distance guaranteed by Nanite technology is excellent on both platforms, but ray tracing in this case is only present on PC and in a complete way, therefore for reflections, shadows and global illumination: activating it requires a lot of resources, but the results are evident.

Fast travel loading times are faster on PC, while internal loading times take less time on PS5. The frame rate is far from perfect. regardless of the platform, with very evident drops in the most hectic situations.