The new shots show some of the formidable opponents that we will have to face during the course of the adventure, some of which we have seen in action in these hours thanks to the new gameplay videos taken from the free demo recently published in the motherland and which we hope will arrive soon also in Europe.

The Game Science team opened the Steam page of the PC version of Black Myth: Wukong the promising action RPG made with Unreal Engine 5 and based on Chinese mythology, through which a series of new images .

Black Myth: Wukong will arrive in the course of 2024

The Black Myth: Wukong Steam page, which you can reach at this addressconfirm the again launch during the course of 2024 and offers an overview of the story, the setting and the gameplay mechanics. However, details on the minimum and recommended system requirements are not available, which we assume will be revealed once the development is completed.

Based on the classic of Chinese literature”The Journey to the West “, in the role of the “Destined”, we will have to venture into settings full of charm but also of pitfalls, “to discover the truth obscured under the veil of a glorious legend of the past.”

The protagonist is none other than that Sun Wukongking of the monkeys, monk and warrior, who will be able to use his extendable staff Mari to perform various fighting techniques, as well as exploit magic, skills and even other weapons, according to the official description.

We’ll find out more about the game during the Opening Night Live and Gamescom 2023 next week, where for the occasion we will see a new official trailer.