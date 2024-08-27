Dragon Ball and Black Myth: Wukong They share something in common, and that is that they are both inspired by the classical Chinese novel Journey to the West from Wu Cheng’en. In view of that, a mod or modification that adds Goku to Game Science’s game makes a lot of sense.

We must not forget that this Warrior Z is based on the Monkey King or Sun Wukong and even shares some of their characteristics, such as flying on a cloud or having a sacred staff.

The person in charge of This mod of Black Myth: Wukong To change Sun Wukong to Goku, NorskPL on Nexus Mods decided to take inspiration from the adult version of this Saiyan. The model has the cel-shading technique applied to retain the appearance of this manga and anime character.

As for the movements he can do, they are the ones included in this video game. So don’t expect a Kame-hame-ha or any other technique. Dragon Ball.

This mod adds Goku in Black Myth: Wukong It can only be applied to the PC version of this video game. But surely more than one player would like it to be possible to apply it to the PlayStation 5 version, as well as the future Xbox Series X|S version.

Only in this last case they will need to be very patient, since its development will take time. At the moment Game Science is quite focused on the PS5 and PC versions of this title.

An official collaboration between Dragon Ball and Black Myth: Wukong It’s certainly something that many fans would appreciate. But for that to become a reality, there would need to be an agreement between the companies that manage Akira Toriyama’s work and Game Science.

So this is still a dream for now, but luckily the modders have already done the work. This game continues to break sales records and is even boosting PS5 sales.

Apart from Black Myth: Wukong We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.