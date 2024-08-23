Since the advertising of Black Myth: Wukong It started to gain momentum on social media, and in the trailers it was always apparent that it would also be coming to consoles. Xboxbut when they announced its release date it was also mentioned that on the consoles of Microsoft It won’t be released on the first day and so it happened. With that in mind, fans have been wondering when this action game will be released on their platform and everything indicates that they will have to wait a long time to play it.

According to what the Forbes media has investigated in search of answers for a date, something similar has happened to what happened in Xbox Series S and the launch of Bladur’s Gate IIIwhich was delayed for a long time due to problems making the port on that specific console. With a lack of power that simply makes certain games have to sacrifice some aspects in order to run within the hardware.

This is one of the statements that was given by Game Science not long ago:

We’re currently optimizing the Xbox Series X|S version to meet our quality standards, so it won’t be releasing simultaneously with the other platforms. We apologize for the delay and aim to minimize the wait for Xbox users. We’ll announce the release date as soon as it meets our quality standards.

Similarly, a Microsoft spokesperson mentioned this:

We’re excited to launch Black Myth Wukong on Xbox Series X|S and are working with Game Science to bring the game to our platforms. We can’t comment on deals made by our partners with other platform holders, but we remain focused on making Xbox the best platform for gamers, and great games are at the heart of that.

Given this information, we may not see the game for a few months. They must already have a paid deal in place to release it, so cancelling its release is unlikely.

Via: Icon Era