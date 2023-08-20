Among the information reported in the article it seems that the game will not be structured as an open world, rather there will be various levels with open maps ee multiple paths that will still offer a certain freedom of exploration to the players. For example, the more meticulous ones could also come across secret boss fights, like the one we saw in the new gameplay videos that appeared today.

Through an event in China, Game Science gave the opportunity to a small group of players to preview the demo of Black Myth: Wukong and thanks to a hands-on from IGN USA they have arrived many details on the gameplay of this long-awaited action RPG.

The Art of Fighting from Black Myth: Wukong

One of the bosses featured in the Black Myth demo: Wukong

At least in the demo, the primary weapon is the Sun Wukong’s magic staff (Golden Cudgel or Ruyi Jingu Bang in Chinese) who as in mythology is able to stretch on command. The player has various attacks at his disposal that change according to the rhythm. Light hits accumulate Focus Points, which are displayed in the lower right corner of the screen, while heavy hits consume these points. By alternating light and heavy attacks it is possible to create combos, while using the latter an instant before the protagonist is hit unleashes an even more powerful chain of attacks and guarantees a momentary state of invincibility.

In addition to light and heavy attacks, players will be able to choose between three different postures, Smash Form, Pillar Form and Thrust Form at any time, which change the type, speed and power of the blows accordingly. But that’s not all, because players will also be able to take advantage of a variety of spells as well transform into various creatures, including a wolf and a creature capable of using poisonous attacks. In particular, it seems that we will be able to access a greater number of transformations by completing side missions.

Of course, there are also jumps and dodges. There instant dodge allows the protagonist to create a ghost behind him and evade attacks and then immediately counterattack. It can be used indefinitely or at least until the energy bar runs out. It is not clear whether it is a basic skill or to be unlocked by leveling up the protagonist, but according to the words of the developers it will be possible to further enhance it, for example by transforming the ghost into a bomb that damages enemies.

We remind you that Black Myth: Wukong will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC during the course of thesummer 2024. In the last few hours, other news has arrived, such as a series of new images and the confirmation that unfortunately the game will not be localized in Italian.