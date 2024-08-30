Black Myth: Wukong It is one of the most talked about games of the year and until its release one of the most anticipated. Unfortunately Xbox fans have not been able to enjoy it due to an indefinite delay. Now a report claims that this is due to an agreement between PlayStation and its developers.

The information comes from Forbes journalist Paul Tassi. Their sources claim that Black Myth: Wukong is actually not coming to Xbox due to a deal with PlayStation. The information that a error was the cause of the delay is totally false according to this report.

Paul Tassi also spoke about the discrepancies between the reasons given by Game Science and Microsoft for the delay. Its developers claimed that it was due to a bug in its consoles, while Microsoft mentioned ‘agreements with other platforms’. Could it be that Microsoft already knew about this agreement beforehand?

The positive side of this is that the exclusivity is only for a limited time so there is still hope to see Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox consoles. It should be noted that as of the time of this publication, neither Sony nor Game Science have commented on the matter.

What is Black Myth: Wukong?

Black Myth: Wukong is an action video game created by the Game Science studio. Its story is based on Journey to the West and presents us with a warrior monkey on an epic journey full of battles against different creatures from Chinese folklore. All with a spectacular presentation because it is made in Unreal Engine 5.

It was released on August 20 on PC and PlayStation 5 to a fairly positive reception. Critics praised its combat and graphics but had complaints due to some optimization issues, especially on consoles.Have you played it yet?

