For a few weeks now, the news regarding the delay of Black Myth: Wukong on consoles Xboxsince the theory was first given that it could be due to the known performance issues with Series S, which would have led them to reserve their arrival until later. However, it seems that this is not the issue, at least that is what a company spokesperson says, who has come out to debunk the myths that have been formed on the Internet.

The person has contacted the specialized media, confirming that the delay is not due to problems with limitations that the lower-cost console has, but at the same time does not indicate the specific reason why there is still no date for its release on the platform. Still, he mentions that they are constantly working so that Game Science I managed to get the game out with the highest quality possible.

Here’s what the spokesperson said:

As we’ve said before, we’re excited to launch Black Myth Wukong on Xbox Series X/S and are working with Game Science to bring the game to our platforms. We prefer not to comment on deals made by our partners with other platform holders, but we can confirm that the delay is not due to the Xbox platform limitations that have been raised to us.

With this in mind, for now all that remains is the theory that was made a couple of days before, which mentioned that it is all about a temporary exclusivity deal that Sony has proposed to the creators of the game to have it available for a few months only in its digital store. However, it has not had a strong enough campaign to consider that it was a very planned deal, and that in the end it was carried out shortly before the reveal of the release date at the Summer Game Fest.

Remember that Black Myth: Wukong is available in PS5 and PC.

Via: VGC

Author’s note: This leaves more questions than answers about the real reason for the delay. Hopefully it won’t be long before more players can enjoy it on their preferred platform.