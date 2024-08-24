The great success of the Game Science team with Black Myth: Wukong was also greeted by colleagues from ShiftUp and S-Game, authors respectively of Stellar Blade and Phantom Blade Zerowhich have celebrated the affirmation of the game in question as a great achievement for the development landscape in Asia.
We’ve seen that Black Myth: Wukong has already surpassed 10 million copies sold between PC and PS5, which is a truly impressive result considering it’s a new intellectual property from a previously unknown team, and achieved in the space of two or three days.
Indeed, as reported by colleagues from other teams, it truly represents an epochal moment for the Asian video game development landscape (beyond the Japanese tradition) and the celebrations are justified.
A game that can create a bridge between different cultures
“Congratulations to Game Science for the publication of Black Myth: Wukong, by a team of Asian colleagues,” wrote ShiftUp, the studio behind Stellar Blade, in a message posted to X. The team in question is Korean, but it can still be lumped in with a similar situation to Game Science as it is another region that is rapidly rising in terms of gaming success in the West.
“As colleagues from China, we couldn’t be more proud of what Black Myth: Wukong has achieved,” S-Game wrote. “Games can be powerful bridges between cultures, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations on your success, and look forward to sharing another facet of Chinese culture with the world in the future.”
Although it is not yet clear how much of the huge amount of copies sold was actually purchased by Western users, since at the moment the vast majority of copies seem to have been sold in China, the S-Game speech is very interesting and fascinating, also demonstrating how there is a great curiosity, on the part of the West, for video game products coming from China and Asia in general.
