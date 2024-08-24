The great success of the Game Science team with Black Myth: Wukong was also greeted by colleagues from ShiftUp and S-Game, authors respectively of Stellar Blade and Phantom Blade Zerowhich have celebrated the affirmation of the game in question as a great achievement for the development landscape in Asia.

We’ve seen that Black Myth: Wukong has already surpassed 10 million copies sold between PC and PS5, which is a truly impressive result considering it’s a new intellectual property from a previously unknown team, and achieved in the space of two or three days.

Indeed, as reported by colleagues from other teams, it truly represents an epochal moment for the Asian video game development landscape (beyond the Japanese tradition) and the celebrations are justified.