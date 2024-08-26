On August 20, the long-awaited video game was launched Black Myth: Wukong for PC and PS5. Although it was announced some time ago that there would be an Xbox version, this would take a while to arrive. While it sounded like it would only be a couple of months difference, it turns out it could be much more.

The information comes from a well-known insider known as eXtas1s. According to him, he had the opportunity to speak with developers of Black Myth: Wukong at Gamescom. Here you have been informed that the Xbox version is delayed indefinitely due to a problem with Microsoft consoles.

The error is known as Memory Leak and it seriously affects the performance of Xbox Series X/S while running the game. Because of this, it has not been able to pass Xbox’s quality tests, so they no longer have an estimate of when it could be released on the console. Until it’s fully optimized they won’t let it be there.

Source: Game Science.

It certainly seems like bad news for Xbox users who were looking forward to trying out Black Myth: Wukong. Although we must admit that it is a wise decision to delay it until it works rather than releasing it in a deplorable state. How much time do you think they will take?

What is Black Myth: Wukong about?

Black Myth: Wukong is an action-adventure video game inspired by the Chinese novel Journey to the West. Here we take control of Sun Wukong who faces different deities and beasts of Chinese folklore with the help of his sacred staff and different fighting techniques.

Now available on PC and PS5. Critics have praised its action elements and impressive graphics. However, on both platforms it suffers from some recurring performance issues that need fixing. Will you play it now or wait for it to be fixed?

