Black Myth: Wukong Has Sold 20 Million Copies in the first month, after having sold 10 million units at launch: Ken Kutaragi revealed this during his panel at the Tokyo Game Show 2024.

One of the fathers of the original PlayStation, Kutaragi probably spoke about the achievements of Game Science’s action RPG in order to underline the fact that there are Highly talented studies in China and are capable of carrying out projects destined to achieve successes of this magnitude.

In fact, the example of Black Myth: Wukong is striking from various points of view: we are talking about a product of excellent quality, characterised by an excellent artistic directionwhich has made inroads with Western audiences but has become a real phenomenon among Chinese users.