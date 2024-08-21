The success of Game Science’s game is also evidenced by Reviews received: 235,824 (at the time of writing), of which 174,208 were written by Steam customers and another 61,616 by people who purchased it from other stores or received keys from the publisher.

Black Myth: Wukong is a huge success on Steam It’s hard to say how much it’s selling on PlayStation 5, but on Valve’s platform it’s absolutely killing it, so much so that it’s surpassed two million concurrent users, an unthinkable result for a single-player game, and so much so that it’s permanently at number one in the global sales charts.

A great success

But there is another interesting fact: Of the total reviews, 225,253 are in Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Thai. These countries represent a good 95.5% of the total (although it cannot be ruled out that some of these reviews come from immigrants, that is, people from those territories who have moved elsewhere).

The reviews written in other languages ​​are the remaining 10,571however it is a very high quantity.

We report for pure curiosity that There are only 96 reviews in Italiana mere trifle compared to the overall number.

Now, it must be said that here in the West Black Myth: Wukong It might be selling more in PlayStation 5 versionnot purchasable in China. So, all things considered, the gap between the number of Western and Eastern customers could be smaller than it seems. In any case, sooner or later Game Science will provide us with the sales figures, which in general seem very high. In the meantime, you can read our review of Black Myth: Wukong to get an idea of ​​the game and decide whether or not it is worth donning the fleece of Sun Wukong.