That of Black Myth Wukong is certainly one of the most successful launches of the summer of 2024: the title, which hit the market last August 19 on PS5 and PC, has already collected the beauty of 10 million copies sold.

The title, at the moment, It hasn’t arrived on Xbox Series X/S yet. and, according to a recent report by Forbesit is likely that this is not due to any alleged technical issues regarding the porting.

Apparently, as reported by the newspaper, Sony has made a deal a secret deal with Black Myth development studio Wukongor Game Science, to have the title’s exclusivity on consoles.

The news has yet to be confirmed by the parties involved: in fact, none of the parties have yet responded to Forbes’ appeals. Game Science continued to confirm, until a few weeks ago, that it was working on the porting of the title for Xbox consoles but, according to a source that reporter Paul Tassi considers “particularly reliable”the aforementioned porting should never arrive.

The discrepancy between the statements of the development team and Tassi seems to derive, according to the journalist, from the secrecy of the agreement signed between Sony and Game Science. Obviously we await confirmation regarding one version or the other.

Black Myth Wukong is one of the fighting titles more interesting than this 2024 and, certainly, one of the most aesthetically pleasing titles of the year: fortunately for us, moreover, its path seems destined not to end here. Our expectations regarding future sequels are quite precise.