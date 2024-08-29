Black Myth: Wukong Has an Exclusivity Deal with PlayStation and that’s why it hasn’t arrived on Xbox yet: this is reported by Paul Tassi, a contributor to Forbes, who claims to have been informed of the issue by an internal source.
“A source familiar with the situation told me that Black Myth: Wukong is not currently available on Xbox due to an exclusivity deal, so it was not postponed due to technical issues“, wrote Tassi.
The Forbes Journalist he therefore denied his own reconstructions from a few days ago, when he claimed that Game Science’s spectacular action RPG was having trouble optimizing for Xbox Series S, as previously happened to Baldur’s Gate 3.
A plausible rumor
According to the source cited by Paul Tassi, therefore, there are no problems with Series S, nor a serious bug blocking the conversion work, but simply the re-proposal of a strategy that Sony has implemented many times over the years.
No one involved has commented on the rumor so far, but if it turns out to be true, it would mean saying goodbye to any hopes of seeing Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox Series X|S before next February, considering a standard period of six months.
A real shame, given the great qualities we talked about in the review of Black Myth: Wukong, and which have allowed the game to total sales of over 10 million copies between PC and PS5 so far.
