Black Myth: Wukong Has an Exclusivity Deal with PlayStation and that’s why it hasn’t arrived on Xbox yet: this is reported by Paul Tassi, a contributor to Forbes, who claims to have been informed of the issue by an internal source.

“A source familiar with the situation told me that Black Myth: Wukong is not currently available on Xbox due to an exclusivity deal, so it was not postponed due to technical issues“, wrote Tassi.

The Forbes Journalist he therefore denied his own reconstructions from a few days ago, when he claimed that Game Science’s spectacular action RPG was having trouble optimizing for Xbox Series S, as previously happened to Baldur’s Gate 3.