Black Myth: Wukongthe remarkable action RPG game developed by the Chinese Game Science team, finally makes a comeback (briefly) in a bizarre stop motion short film which also announces the exit period: summer 2024.

Unfortunately it will still be there much to wait before seeing the final version of this game, which immediately proved to be very interesting given the technical level demonstrated by the first gameplay videos.

However, it is evident that this level requires a long time to be maintained and applied to a complete game, therefore it is understandable that the release period is still quite distant, also considering the not enormous size of the development team.

On the occasion of the new lunar year, an anniversary celebrated in China with various celebrations, Game Science also wanted to participate in this strange animated short film in stop motion, at least from what it seems, really well made. It is also a somewhat ironic video on the situation.

It is clear that the team wanted joke precisely on the long wait that it is asking users, as well as on some classic PC gaming practices: in fact, in the video we see an anthropomorphic rabbit waiting in glory for the installation of Black Myth: Wukong, only to then realize that he does not have the right hardware to make it work.

Going to a shop, he buys a brand new graphics card and builds a sort of maxi-PC to update his system, finally managing to start the installation, only to discover that he still has to wait a long time before being able to play. In the end, practically old, he discovers that the game is out but it is now 2024 and the technologies are very different.

All this to ironically announce that Black Myth: Wukong will arrive insummer of 2024, therefore there is still at least a year and a half to wait before being able to see it in full version. It should be noted that platforms other than PC have not yet been announced, but it is likely that it will also be expected on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. We last saw it last summer with a 4K gameplay video with ray tracing and DLSS, with more information provided in our preview of the soulslike inspired by Chinese legends.