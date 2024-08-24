If we are to believe an analyst’s report, PS5 sales are experiencing a tremendous boost, and all thanks to Black Myth: WukongYes, this Game Science video game has sold out the console in China.

Especially in the largest electronics retail market in that great country. Specifically, we are referring to Huaqiangbei, which can barely keep up with the growing demand of players who want to enjoy this title.

Those who want to play Black Myth: Wukong are falling into the clutches of PS5 hoarders and resellers. This hasn’t happened, according to analyst Daniel Camilo, in a long time. The only time this happened was in the first two years of Sony’s console on the market.

Huaqiangbei, as such, is a whole block of shops of the same branch that is located in the city of Shenzhen, and is the busiest.

So it’s a reflection of what’s happening in China with Black Myth: Wukongwhich is steeped in the mythology, history, and folklore of this country, and which is benefiting the PS5. This video game is not only selling well in this great nation but also around the world.

The console and PC versions have sold more than 10 million units. It is considered one of the fastest-selling video games of all time.

PS5 stock selling-out in China! At Huaqiangbei in Shenzhen (world’s largest electronic market), it is now clear that sales are extraordinarily high, driven by Wukong. I previously reported on this sales arise (https://t.co/nzzcKsPPdk), which also includes PC and components. pic.twitter.com/7Zq4RvEGfV — Daniel Camilo (@DanielOlimac) August 23, 2024

To the point that it achieved that record in just four days, since it went on sale on August 20, 2024. Game Science also revealed that currently Black Myth: Wukong has more than three million simultaneous players on PS5 and PC.

At launch, it ended up becoming the second most popular game on Steam and launched with 2.3 million players on that platform. An Xbox Series X|S version is currently in development but does not yet have a release date or window.

