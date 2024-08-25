Black Myth: Wukong is undoubtedly one of the most technically impressive games of this year and a great showcase of the potential of Unreal Engine 5, at least as far as the PC version is concerned. That said, not all gamers have a high-end or enthusiast configuration, but fortunately the game offers a large number of graphics settings with which to tinker to find the right compromise between performance and visual impact. Here are those Recommended by Digital Foundry’s tech enthusiasts.
One of the elements that can be sacrificed in favor of performance is the raytracing. For Digital Foundry there is no half measure: either you keep it active at maximum, with a big impact on performance, or you might as well disable it completely, since the intermediate options guarantee an unsatisfactory result or visual bugs, with the hope that Game Science will solve the problem with a patch.
Other settings that can be scaled to achieve a significant performance improvement are global illumination and reflection quality. Moving from Ultra to High Digital Foundry recorded a 23% increase in framerate. Unfortunately, in addition to tweaking a few settings, the game suffers from stuttering issues that only the developers can fix at this time.
Below we see the optimized settings suggested by Digital Foundry for the PC version of Black Myth: Wukong, from the high-end ones to those equivalent to the PS5 version, which was not entirely convincing.
High-end optimized settings
- Quality of viewing distance: High
- Post-processing effects quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Texture quality: Ultra
- Visual Effects Quality: Medium
- Fluff quality: High
- Vegetation quality: High
- Global illumination quality: Ultra
- Quality of reflections: Ultra
Optimized low-end settings
- Quality of viewing distance: High
- Post-processing effects quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Texture quality: Ultra
- Visual Effects Quality: Medium
- Fluff quality: High
- Vegetation quality: High
- Global illumination quality: High
- Quality of reflections: High
Settings equivalent to PS5 version
- Quality of viewing distance: High
- Post-processing effects quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Texture quality: Low / Medium
- Visual Effects Quality: High
- Fluff quality: High
- Vegetation quality: High
- Global illumination quality: High
- Quality of reflections: High
