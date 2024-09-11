Both the European and American rankings coincide as regards the Most downloaded game in August from PlayStation Store on PS5: it’s about Black Myth: Wukongwhich evidently swept away the competition in the summer month in question.

For the rest, the two rankings have different elements, although the titles are often similar but arranged in different positions. So let’s see the top ten of the most downloaded games in August from the PlayStation Store, as regards PS5 first.

Top PS5 downloads in the US:

Black Myth: Wukong EA Sports Madden NFL 25 EA Sports College Football 25 Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Outlaws Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Baldurs Gate 3 Hogwarts Legacy WWE 2K24

Top downloads on PS5 in Europe:

Black Myth: Wukong Grand Theft Auto V Star Wars Outlaws Hogwarts Legacy Baldurs Gate 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gran Turismo 7 Among Us Sea of ​​Thieves

Black Myth: Wukong is therefore the winner in both territories, while the other major new release of the month, Star Wars Outlaws, is in lower positions, also because it was released practically at the end of the month.