Both the European and American rankings coincide as regards the Most downloaded game in August from PlayStation Store on PS5: it’s about Black Myth: Wukongwhich evidently swept away the competition in the summer month in question.
For the rest, the two rankings have different elements, although the titles are often similar but arranged in different positions. So let’s see the top ten of the most downloaded games in August from the PlayStation Store, as regards PS5 first.
Top PS5 downloads in the US:
- Black Myth: Wukong
- EA Sports Madden NFL 25
- EA Sports College Football 25
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Baldurs Gate 3
- Hogwarts Legacy
- WWE 2K24
Top downloads on PS5 in Europe:
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Baldurs Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Gran Turismo 7
- Among Us
- Sea of Thieves
Black Myth: Wukong is therefore the winner in both territories, while the other major new release of the month, Star Wars Outlaws, is in lower positions, also because it was released practically at the end of the month.
Few other news in August
However, there is very little news regarding the ranking of the most downloaded games on PS4, where Minecraft once again dominates in both markets.
Mojang and Microsoft’s game turns out to be the most downloaded on PS4 in both the US and Europe, while the subsequent positions show some interesting variations, with Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 in second place in the US and A Way Out in Europe.
The podium closes with Batman: Arkham Knight on PS4 in the USA and with The Forest in Europe, demonstrating how survival horror is still notable for its success on the Sony console.
#Black #Myth #Wukong #Dominates #PS5s #Downloaded #Games #Chart #August
Leave a Reply