According to the well-known leaker eXtas1s, who is considered a rather reliable source especially when it comes to news regarding Xbox and Game Pass, Black Myth: Wukong it would have been delayed to a date TBD on Xbox Series X|S because of one specific bug which would have effectively blocked the certification and publication process on the console.

It must be said first that this is just a rumour and that the source in question is definitely not infallible (eXtas1s (he had recently reported with some certainty, for example, that the announcement of Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 was imminent, which then did not materialize), but the motivation would also be plausible, given that the bug in question has in fact also been detected in other versions of the game.

According to the mysterious sources of Extas1s, who cites “insiders and developers” with whom he spoke during Gamescom 2024, the postponement imposed on the Xbox version would derive from the presence of a problem memory leak widely detected in the Xbox version.