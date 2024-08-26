According to the well-known leaker eXtas1s, who is considered a rather reliable source especially when it comes to news regarding Xbox and Game Pass, Black Myth: Wukong it would have been delayed to a date TBD on Xbox Series X|S because of one specific bug which would have effectively blocked the certification and publication process on the console.
It must be said first that this is just a rumour and that the source in question is definitely not infallible (eXtas1s (he had recently reported with some certainty, for example, that the announcement of Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 was imminent, which then did not materialize), but the motivation would also be plausible, given that the bug in question has in fact also been detected in other versions of the game.
According to the mysterious sources of Extas1s, who cites “insiders and developers” with whom he spoke during Gamescom 2024, the postponement imposed on the Xbox version would derive from the presence of a problem memory leak widely detected in the Xbox version.
A bug that would have blocked the certification process
This type of bug leads to an irregular and unwanted consumption of system memory, due (according to the specific definition of Wikipedia) to “the failure of processes to deallocate from it variables or data no longer used”. In fact, testimonies of memory leaks are also emerged regarding the PC version of Black Myth: Wukongalthough probably with a lower incidence.
The bug in question may cause crashes and significantly compromise performance of the software, and it’s a type of issue that blocks the certification process until it’s fixed. This, according to the leaker, would be the reason behind the mysterious delay of Black Myth: Wukong.
Game Science is said to be working on a solution to the problem but there is no precise timeframe for the launch of the Xbox version yet, although otherwise the game would be “close to being ready“, always according to the source in question.
In the meantime, Black Myth: Wukong is proving to be a landslide success on PC and PS5, despite several technical issues noted in particular on the latter version, as also emerged from the recent analysis by Digital Foundry and the comparison with the PC version. To learn more about it, we refer you to our review of Black Myth: Wukong.
