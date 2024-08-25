Black Myth: Wukong It premiered on August 20, 2024 and since then it has not stopped breaking records, this time surpassing Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacybecoming one of the fastest-selling video games of all time with 10 million copies in just three days.

It’s impressive that Black Myth: Wukong has reached these numbers, since only huge franchise titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kindom had achieved those statistics.

“Thank you to all the players around the world for your support and love. Have a great weekend of gaming!” the developers of the title expressed on social networks.

Source: Game Science

Finally, Black Myth: Wukongbroke the record for Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring with the highest number of simultaneous players on Steam, with 2.3 million users online.

Black Myth: Wukong Deluxe Edition: What’s in it?

The standard edition of Black Myth: Wukong adds more benefits to fans who are willing to pay approximately $150 MXN more than the standard version.

The things included in the package are:

The base game

An exclusive weapon: Bronzecloud Staff

Additional Equipment: Folk Opera Mask, Folk Opera Almsgiving Armor, Folk Opera Leather Bracers and Folk Opera Buskins.

The official soundtrack in digital

A new curiosity: Wind Chimes

