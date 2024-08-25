Black Myth: Wukong It premiered on August 20, 2024 and since then it has not stopped breaking records, this time surpassing Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacybecoming one of the fastest-selling video games of all time with 10 million copies in just three days.
It’s impressive that Black Myth: Wukong has reached these numbers, since only huge franchise titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kindom had achieved those statistics.
“Thank you to all the players around the world for your support and love. Have a great weekend of gaming!” the developers of the title expressed on social networks.
Finally, Black Myth: Wukongbroke the record for Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring with the highest number of simultaneous players on Steam, with 2.3 million users online.
Black Myth: Wukong Deluxe Edition: What’s in it?
The standard edition of Black Myth: Wukong adds more benefits to fans who are willing to pay approximately $150 MXN more than the standard version.
The things included in the package are:
- The base game
- An exclusive weapon: Bronzecloud Staff
- Additional Equipment: Folk Opera Mask, Folk Opera Almsgiving Armor, Folk Opera Leather Bracers and Folk Opera Buskins.
- The official soundtrack in digital
- A new curiosity: Wind Chimes
