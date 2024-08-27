Steam Charts See Black Myth: Wukong and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 fighting for control of the top 10, although it is unlikely that Saber Interactive’s shooter will be able to surpass the numbers of Game Science’s action RPG.

An impossible overtaking?

Black Myth: Wukong has sold 10 million copies so far between PC and PS5, and has established itself as the second most played title ever on Steam, with a peak of over 2.4 million concurrent users.

A possible overtaking by Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, out on September 9, it therefore appears highly unlikelyunless the prodigious push that Black Myth: Wukong had by now mostly worn off after that sensational launch.

As for the rest of the ranking, it is possible to observe Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 debuts in third place among the best-selling games, again thanks to pre-orders alone, and the same goes for Sid Meier’s Civilization VII.

Closing out the top 10 are three blockbusters such as Grand Theft Auto V, Elden Ring and Baldur’s Gate 3.