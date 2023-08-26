Black Myth: WuKong it shows itself again, in this case with a gameplay videos extended compared to what IGN had already published on the occasion of the Gamescom 2023with about twenty minutes of in-game action.

Besides the spectacular boss fight seen in the previous Black Myth: WuKong gameplay video, we find in this case exploration sequences and fights against ordinary enemies, as well as further bosses that hint at a content-rich campaign.