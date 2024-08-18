Black Myth: Wukong is now available for pre-load on Valve’s platform, that is, for the possibility of performing an early download (very useful considering that we are talking about a game that requires 130 GB of space according to the requirements on Steam). This and the average excitement level for the action video game helped bring the video game at the top of the best-selling list.

The data is correct at the time of writing this news and is valid both for Italy and for the whole worlddemonstrating that the Italian public can’t wait to get their hands on the action game.