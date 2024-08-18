Black Myth: Wukong is now available for pre-load on Valve’s platform, that is, for the possibility of performing an early download (very useful considering that we are talking about a game that requires 130 GB of space according to the requirements on Steam). This and the average excitement level for the action video game helped bring the video game at the top of the best-selling list.
The data is correct at the time of writing this news and is valid both for Italy and for the whole worlddemonstrating that the Italian public can’t wait to get their hands on the action game.
Steam Sales Charts
At the “levelGlobal“, Steam ranking reports:
- Black Myth Wukong (pre-purchase)
- Counter Strike 2
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- Steam Deck
- Once Human
- Sins of a Solar Empire II
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dota 2
- shapez 2
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (pre-purchase)
As you can see the chinese game It beats even the biggest names in free-to-play games of recent years in terms of earnings.
If we look at the Italian rankingthe names on the field are very similar, just in a different order:
- Black Myth Wukong (pre-purchase)
- Steam Deck
- Cyberpunk 2077
- The First Descendant
- Sins of a Solar Empire II
- Sea of Thieves 2024 Edition
- Counter Strike 3
- Call of Duty Black Ops 6 (pre-purchase)
- EA Sports FC 25 (Pre-Purchase)
- Baldurs Gate 3
In the case of Italy, in particular, there was a move up 26 positions compared to the previous week. Clearly at the launch Black Myth Wukong will be a huge success also in our country.
We leave you in conclusion with our review of Black Myth Wukong.
