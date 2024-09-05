Daniel Wu, owner of Hero Games, a Chinese company that is Game Science’s largest outside investor, said that Black Myth: Wukong Aims to Sell 30 Million Copies also thanks to the arrival of a expansionwhich therefore would seem to be confirmed.

Wu’s words came just hours after the announcement of the 18 million copies sold in two weekswhich have produced extraordinary earnings for the Black Myth: Wukong development team but, according to the entrepreneur, represent only the beginning of a glorious journey.

“The truth is that Game Science’s current success was built on four failures in a row“, Daniel Wu revealed to Bloomberg, also to explain that his role has not always been easy, on the contrary.

“Black Myth: Wukong, however, not only proves that We have great capabilities in terms of game makingbut that we are also able to tell a good story using Chinese elements.”