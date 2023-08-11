Black Myth: Wukong will be seen again at theGamescom 2023 Opening Night Liveor rather the opening evening of the fair, which also represents the most important event of the great European event on video games during which the Chinese game will show itself with a new trailer.
It was revealed by Geoff Keighley himself with a tweet, demonstrating the relevance recognized to the Game Science game, which immediately ended up in the spotlight after the first and impressive gameplay videos that emerged online.
Well, Black Myth: Wukong will be shown with a typical “World Premiere” (strictly said with the big voice we all know well) during the Opening Night Live, which will be held on August 22, 2023 at 20:00 Italian. The teaser contained in the tweet doesn’t explain anything else, but it’s quite reasonable to expect a rather in-depth gameplay video at this point.
New trailer and also a demo?
The last time we saw anything of the title in question was in a funny short that announced a release period still quite distant, having been set for thesummer 2024but the time is ripe to see something more concrete about this game.
However, there is another possibility: in addition to the probable trailer that will be shown for Gamescom 2023, it is possible that a demosconsidering that such an initiative is already planned for the Chinese market on August 20, 2023.
Although a publication of this in the West has not been announced, with the confirmation of the presence of Black Myth: Wukong at Gamescom 2023 this becomes a more concrete possibility, even if at the moment it is only a guess.
In case you don’t know it, it’s a third-person action with souls-like elements and mythological oriental setting, which seems to take up in a rather decisive way some suggestions of the famous 16th century novel Journey to the West.
