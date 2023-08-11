Black Myth: Wukong will be seen again at theGamescom 2023 Opening Night Liveor rather the opening evening of the fair, which also represents the most important event of the great European event on video games during which the Chinese game will show itself with a new trailer.

It was revealed by Geoff Keighley himself with a tweet, demonstrating the relevance recognized to the Game Science game, which immediately ended up in the spotlight after the first and impressive gameplay videos that emerged online.

Well, Black Myth: Wukong will be shown with a typical “World Premiere” (strictly said with the big voice we all know well) during the Opening Night Live, which will be held on August 22, 2023 at 20:00 Italian. The teaser contained in the tweet doesn’t explain anything else, but it’s quite reasonable to expect a rather in-depth gameplay video at this point.